Dulquer Salmaan's police drama to start early next year

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan has signed to play a cop in Rosshan Andrrews’ next film scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. Revealing that the film is likely to start shooting between January-February, the makers issued a casting call seeking men and women between the ages of 15 and 70 to fill up roles in the film.

Additional details are available on the Facebook page of Dulquer’s production house Wayfarer Films, which is bankrolling the film scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, the writers behind films such as Traffic and Uyare.

The yet-to-be-titled film will see Roshan returning to the police genre after the success of Mumbai Police. Rosshan last directed Manju Warrier-starrer Prathi Poovan Kozhi. Dulquer has briefly played a police officer in Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan. The actor recently completed shooting for Kurup.