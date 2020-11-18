STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rosshan Andrrews hopes to hire freshers for his Dulquer Salmaan film

The thriller, which will have Dulquer playing a cop, has a script by Bobby and Sanjay of Uyare fame

Published: 18th November 2020

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

As Dulquer Salmaan’s next Malayalam film directed by Rosshan Andrrews is all set to go on floors soon, the latter has announced that he is hoping to work with two freshers as his directing assistants. Rosshan has put out a statement on his Facebook page stating his wish.

“As someone with no cinema background or connections, I count as my only investment the deepest love for the medium, the desire to reach it, and the hard and earnest efforts taken,” he said while remembering all his mentors. Rosshan is entering his 25th year in the industry. He worked as an assistant director in cinema for ten years and a director for fifteen. 

Thanking everyone for the appreciation shown towards his work so far, Rosshan added that he wishes to offer an opportunity to some gifted youngsters with the potential to make a mark in the industry. Interested candidates are required to send their short film/telefilm, or any work that serves as a testament to their skills, along with their biodata to the email address of Rosshan’s associate, which is as follows: dineshmenonn73@gmail.com. Selected names will be met via a zoom call and offered the chance to assist in the film.

The film, which will have Dulquer playing a cop, has a script by Bobby and Sanjay of Uyare and Mumbai Police fame. The makers recently issued a casting call, seeking men and women of age range 15 to 70, for the film expected to start shooting in January-February next year.

