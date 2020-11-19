Soubin Shahir’s next is 'American Junction'
Soubin Shahir has signed one more project, titled American Junction. It will be helmed by ad filmmaker Prem Sreekumar who is making his feature-length debut with the film.
American Junction also marks the writing debut of Sibi Kaippan, a senior designer at the famed Oldmonks design studio.
As per the makers, the film is a family entertainer. Shyju Unni is bankrolling the project and distributing it under the banner of The Movie Club. Interestingly, Shyju was the co-producer of Soubin’s directorial debut Parava.
In addition to American Junction, Soubin is also part of Siddarth Bharatan’s Jinn, Santosh Sivan’s Jack N Jill, and Naseef Yusuf Izudeen’s Irul. Irul, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran, is expected to release next month.