Soubin Shahir’s next is 'American Junction'

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir has signed one more project, titled American Junction. It will be helmed by ad filmmaker Prem Sreekumar who is making his feature-length debut with the film.

American Junction also marks the writing debut of Sibi Kaippan, a senior designer at the famed Oldmonks design studio.

As per the makers, the film is a family entertainer. Shyju Unni is bankrolling the project and distributing it under the banner of The Movie Club. Interestingly, Shyju was the co-producer of Soubin’s directorial debut Parava.

In addition to American Junction, Soubin is also part of Siddarth Bharatan’s Jinn, Santosh Sivan’s Jack N Jill, and Naseef Yusuf Izudeen’s Irul. Irul, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran, is expected to release next month.