Tovino Thomas not part of Mammootty film

By Express News Service

Recently, Ratheena Sharshad, an executive producer at S Cube Films, said she is making her directorial debut with Mammootty as the lead. A few days back, a piece of fake news doing the rounds mentioned Tovino Thomas’ name in the cast. However, Ratheena has clarified that the young actor is not part of the film.

In her statement, Ratheena wrote, “I’m gearing up to direct a film with Mammootty playing the main character. However, I noticed the news of Tovino Thomas being part of the film circulated in some circles. It is completely baseless. Anyone associated with this film has no connection whatsoever to that news. We will be revealing the rest of the cast and crew details in the coming days.” Ratheena will direct the yet-to-be-titled project from a script co-written by screenwriter Harshad (Unda) and the Suhas-Sharfu duo of Varathan fame.

Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) are part of the technical team. George Sebastian, Arjun Ravindran, and Shyam Mohan are bankrolling the film.

Mammootty’s upcoming releases include Santosh Vishwanath’s political drama One and the suspense thriller The Priest. The shoot of the latter, which also stars Manju Warrier, was completed recently. A sequel to Amal Neerad’s hit Big B is also in the works.

Meanwhile, Tovino recently completed shooting for director Rohith VS’ Kala after recovering from an injury he got while filming a dangerous stunt sequence. He is currently shooting for Uyare director Manu Ashokan’s second film Kaanekkaane. He also shot a few portions of Basil Joseph’s upcoming pan-Indian superhero film Minnal Murali.