Asha Sarath’s new project, Khedda, rolls

Kerala State Award winner Manoj Kana’s next film Khedda has commenced filming at Ezhupunna.

Published: 21st November 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kerala State Award winner Manoj Kana’s next film Khedda has commenced filming at Ezhupunna. Asha Sarath headlines the film which will also feature her daughter Usha Sarath in the role of her daughter. The two are sharing the screen for the first time.

Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner of Benzy Productions. Prathap V Nair, Manoj Kannoth, and Ashokan Alappuzha are handling the camera, editing and costumes respectively. The three had also worked in Manoj’s Kenjira.

Asha Sarath recently completed shooting for Drishyam 2, in which she is reprising the character she played in the original. Manoj Kana has also previously directed Amoeba and Chayilyam. The director recently won two state awards—Best Story and Best Second Film—for Kenjira. He has won Second Best Film for Amoeba as well.

