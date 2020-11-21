STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer’s Kurup  heading to OTT?

The big-budget film produced by the actor’s banner was supposed to release in the first half of 2020

Published: 21st November 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is likely to go the OTT route. As per reports, the Srinath Rajendran film is being sought by major OTT platforms for a record price. It seems the decision of reopening Kerala theatres next year is said to have increased the film’s chances of hitting an OTT platform. The big-budget film was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. 

Kurup skipping theatres would be a loss for not just the makers but also moviegoers who were eagerly expecting to witness the period film on a large canvas.  Dulquer’s own production house Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments are producing the film, based on the escapades of a real-life criminal named Sukumara Kurup who remains absconding to this day. 

Dulquer’s co-stars include Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Surabhi Lakshmi, P Balachandran, and Shivajith Padmanabhan. Filming took place for over six months in locations such as Dubai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. 

Srinath Rajendran directed a script co-written by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, adapted from a story by Jithin K Jose. Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Vivek Harshan, the editing. Sushin Shyam composed the music with National award winner Vinesh Banglan (Kammara Sambhavam)  on the production design.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dulquer Salmaan Kurup OTT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp