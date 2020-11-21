Dulquer’s Kurup  heading to OTT?

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is likely to go the OTT route. As per reports, the Srinath Rajendran film is being sought by major OTT platforms for a record price. It seems the decision of reopening Kerala theatres next year is said to have increased the film’s chances of hitting an OTT platform. The big-budget film was supposed to release in the first half of 2020.

Kurup skipping theatres would be a loss for not just the makers but also moviegoers who were eagerly expecting to witness the period film on a large canvas. Dulquer’s own production house Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments are producing the film, based on the escapades of a real-life criminal named Sukumara Kurup who remains absconding to this day.

Dulquer’s co-stars include Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Surabhi Lakshmi, P Balachandran, and Shivajith Padmanabhan. Filming took place for over six months in locations such as Dubai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru.

Srinath Rajendran directed a script co-written by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, adapted from a story by Jithin K Jose. Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Vivek Harshan, the editing. Sushin Shyam composed the music with National award winner Vinesh Banglan (Kammara Sambhavam) on the production design.