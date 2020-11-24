Irumbu goes global  

By Express News Service

Irumbu, a revenge thriller starring Maanav, has won an Honorable Mention Award at the International Film Festival in Manhattan, USA. As per the makers, Irumbu is a hard-hitting film intended to serve as a wake-up call for the justice system.

The film, which is director Pradeesh Unnikrishnan’s maiden venture, has a script by Nithin Narayanan. Anand Krishna shot the film, and Sreejith Kalaiarasu edited it. The cast also includes Sreesha Venugopal, Rupesh, and Ravi Vazhayil. Gateway Films Group bankrolled the film.