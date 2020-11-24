Parvathy-Biju Menon film to release in Feb 2021

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Biju Menon, Parvathy, and Sharaf U Dheen are starring in cinematographer Sanu John Varghese’s directorial debut. The yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Saiju Kurup in a significant role, has completed production. It will hit theatres on February 4, 2021.

Santosh T Kuruvilla, who is co-producing the film with Aashiq Abu’s OPM Dream Mill, said in a statement that it was a challenge to announce a big project without much fanfare during this pandemic. “It would only be surprising if shooting amid the pandemic-related restrictions and regulatory measures wasn’t tough. We are proud to say that we havebeen able to follow all the dictated guidelines and protocols until the end of the shoot,” said Santosh, adding that they started pre-production work in the first week of August.

Santosh also shared that he was glad to see Sanu, his classmate and friend, turning director. “It can be said that having a renowned cinematographer of both national and international repute like him helped widen the film’s canvas.” CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan is the film’s editor and G Srinivas Reddy, the director of photography.

The music is by Neha Nair-Yakzan Gary Pereira and production design by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (also the director of Android Kunjappan). Jyotish Sankar worked in the art department. The team will be starting post-production work soon with the hope of finishing it by the end of December.