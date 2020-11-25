STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sreenath Bhasi to star in 'Mutham Nooruvidham'

Sreenath Bhasi has signed his next, Mutham Nooruvidham, written and directed by Gireesh Mano and produced by Sky Films.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sreenath Bhasi

Actor Sreenath Bhasi

By Express News Service

Sreenath Bhasi has signed his next, Mutham Nooruvidham, written and directed by Gireesh Mano and produced by Sky Films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali and Midhun Manuel Thomas have launched the title teaser. Gireesh Mano has directed films like Nee Ko Nja Cha and Lava Kusha. 

The filmmaker tells us that Mutham Nooruvidham is a romantic drama and that they are currently in the process of looking for a female lead.

The makers have put out a casting call for the same. 

Dani Raymond, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Petromax and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, is the cinematographer. 

​Debutant Munna PM will handle the music department. 

The film is said to have a strong musical presence.

Mutham Nooruvidham is currently under pre-production and likely to go on the floors soon. 

The locations will be primarily Ernakulam, Varkala, Assam, Leh Ladakh and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mollywood Sreenath Bhasi Mutham Nooruvidham
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp