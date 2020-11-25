Sreenath Bhasi to star in 'Mutham Nooruvidham'

By Express News Service

Sreenath Bhasi has signed his next, Mutham Nooruvidham, written and directed by Gireesh Mano and produced by Sky Films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali and Midhun Manuel Thomas have launched the title teaser. Gireesh Mano has directed films like Nee Ko Nja Cha and Lava Kusha.

The filmmaker tells us that Mutham Nooruvidham is a romantic drama and that they are currently in the process of looking for a female lead.

The makers have put out a casting call for the same.

Dani Raymond, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films such as Petromax and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, is the cinematographer.

​Debutant Munna PM will handle the music department.

The film is said to have a strong musical presence.

Mutham Nooruvidham is currently under pre-production and likely to go on the floors soon.

The locations will be primarily Ernakulam, Varkala, Assam, Leh Ladakh and others.