Aishwarya Lekshmi to headline Nirmal Sahadev’s Kumari 

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Lekshmi will play the lead in Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev’s second film titled Kumari. The film is said to be a mythical epic. Nirmal is co-producing the film with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas. The four have previously worked together in Ranam.

The makers have released a motion poster which comes with the tagline, “Their promise. Her nightmare.”Interestingly, Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions is presenting the film. Sharing the motion poster, she wrote, “It’s a privilege for Prithviraj Productions to be presenting this fascinating film set against the backdrop of native folklore and myths of our land.” Nirmal made his directorial debut two years back with Ranam, which starred Prithviraj. He will direct the film from his script based on a story he co-wrote with Sachin Ramdas.

Kumari will have Jakes Bejoy composing the music and Sreejith Sarang doing the editing. Ranam cinematographer Jigme Tenzing will helm the camera. Gokul Das, who worked on Jallikattu and Anjaam Pathira, is in charge of production design. Stephy Zavior is the costume designer.