Jayasurya’s next project with Nadirshah launched

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Jayasurya would be reteaming with director Nadirshah after five years for a new film. The launch function took place in Kochi, with filming planned for the first week of December.

Actor Arun Narayanan’s production company is bankrolling the film. Jayasurya and Nadirshah last collaborated on Amar Akbar Anthony.

Another Amar Akbar Anthony cast member, Namitha Pramod, is playing the female lead.

It is said to be a thriller and has a script by Suneesh Varanad, who wrote the Indrajith-Manju Warrier film Mohanlal. Roby Varghese Raj (Love Action Drama, The Great Father) is the director of photography.

The team had earlier announced Sujith Vaassudev as the DOP. Shameer Muhammed is handling the editing.

Nadirshah will be composing the music to Sujesh Hari’s lyrics.

Jakes Bejoy will provide the background score.

The project is said to be a change of track for Nadirshah. He recently completed shoot of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan, which has Dileep and Urvashi playing a middle-aged couple.

​Meanwhile, Jayasurya is currently shooting for Ranjith Sankar’s Sunny, in which he plays a musician.