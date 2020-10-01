STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

En route to sonorous fame

While the rest of the world hops on the bandwagon of autotuned and electronically-modified music material, 20-year-old Hanan Shaah (@Hananshaah) refuses to budge.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 While the rest of the world hops on the bandwagon of autotuned and electronically-modified music material, 20-year-old Hanan Shaah (@Hananshaah) refuses to budge. Raw vocals are his USP. The music artist who had 4,000 followers before the lockdown, shot to 75,000 followers on Instagram in a matter of months. Hanan believes that the endless hours of practice elevated and sharpened his voice range, which in turn gave him recognition.

The Nilambur native was fortunate enough to collaborate with Ehsaan Noorani of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while Ehsaan accompanied Hanan’s vocals with a guitar. “I was recommended to him by actress Apoorva Bose. The experience was rather unbelievable. I’d also practised long and hard to get the high pitch of ‘Mitwa’ right, which I sang during the IG live,” says Hanan. The 20-year-old also collaborated with Apoorva and lyricist and actor Shabareesh Varma.

Like his parents and grandparents, Hanan initially decided to become a teacher. “It was like an unsaid pact. However, my parents have always been supportive. They enrolled me in music classes when I was young. But I took a five-year break from music and focused on my academics. I resumed singing on stage during programmes at my college, while simultaneously releasing song covers on Instagram,” says Hanan who recently completed his graduation in elementary education.

A self-proclaimed devotee of musician A R Rahman, Hanan’s joy knew no bounds when one of his covers was noticed by A R Ameen, the musician’s son. “Since I’ve realised that music plays a massive role in my life, I’ve planned to join KM College of Music and Technology by the A R Rahman Foundation and learn Hindustani music. As teaching puts a high strain on voice, it is likely to affect my vocals, especially since I’m firmly against autotuning my voice. Hence, I’ve decided to solely focus on music now and maybe resume teaching after a few years,” he adds.Would he try his luck in music reality shows? “That is a path often taken. I’d like to stay clear of it,” he smiles.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hanan shaah
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp