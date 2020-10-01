STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meena joins the set of Drishyam 2

The shoot of Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam sequel is going smoothly. After Mohanlal, who joined the set on September 26, Meena has joined the team at the Aluva location.

By Express News Service

Meena, last seen in Shylock, has found travelling under the present circumstances very uncomfortable. In an Instagram note, she shared along with a picture of her in PPE outfit. “Though I look like travelling to space, I feel like going to war. Travelling after 7 months…. Surprised to see the airport so calm and quite deserted. Even more surprised to see not many were dressed like me.

I must say it was the most uncomfortable outfit. Was so hot and stuffy, makes you sweat even when the weather is cool and air-con on. Can’t even wipe your face, especially with the gloves.” Meena saluted the efforts of health workers “who live in this PPE outfit day in and day out. In spite of so much discomfort, they still understand our pain and take care of us all the time. My respect for them has magnified. Thank you for your selfless effort to humankind.” (sic)

