Mohanlal has high praise for Anoop Menon’s King Fish

By Express News Service

Mohanlal has nothing but praise for Anoop Menon’s directorial debut King Fish. The actor revealed that he was bowled over by the film which he got to see at a private screening.

Wishing Anoop and his team, Mohanlal wrote, “This is an extremely wonderful and different film.

It treads paths that are unusual and filled with light. I hope such films continue to happen in the years to come, and all artists get to be part of them.”King Fish has Anoop and Ranjith essaying the principal characters, in addition to Durga Krishna and Niranjana Anoop, among others.

Ratheesh Vega has composed the songs and Gayathri Suresh, the background score. Deepak Vijayan and Dhanya Suresh wrote the lyrics. Dundhu Renjeev is the production designer.