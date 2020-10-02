STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tovino Thomas, Joju George agree to reduce remuneration

The two Malayalam movies which have Tovino Thomas and Joju George playing the lead, respectively will go on the floors soon after both the actors agreed to slash their remuneration.

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The two Malayalam movies which have Tovino Thomas and Joju George playing the lead, respectively will go on the floors soon after both the actors agreed to slash their remuneration. Earlier, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) had declined sanction for commencing filming of these movies on the grounds that the lead actors failed to comply with the directive of the Kerala Film Chamber to reduce their fee owing to the Covid-induced pandemic.

“However, both the actors -- Joju George and Tovino Thomas -- have since agreed to reduce their remuneration. Joju has agreed to work for Rs 30 lakh while Tovino has agreed that he will work with the producer on a profit-sharing basis,” said a KFPA office-bearer.

The two movies — ‘Kaanekkaane’ directed by Manu Ashokan with Tovino playing the lead and another one produced by Abaam Films with Joju in the central role -- had been denied sanction by the association on Tuesday. The producers have already asked the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) to ask its members to slash their remuneration.

