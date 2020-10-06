An ode to food delivery boys

Gautham S By

Express News Service

Food delivery executives were saviours for many during the lockdown. However, the reality is that many are ill-treated despite their commitment to the job. ‘Food Path’, a nine-minute short film by actress Surabhi Lakshmi and friends, depicts the life of food delivery executives who risked their lives during the pandemic to deliver food safely.

Directed by Jithu K Jayan, the short film was released by actor Mohanlal on his Facebook page. It narrates the story of a poor food delivery man who struggles to balance his life between poverty, personal needs and work commitments. On the way to deliver an order, he meets with an accident and has to rebuy the ruined order with his money. However, on delivery, he’s welcomed with harsh words for delaying the order. At the same time, his son waits to have lunch with him.

The thread was inspired by an experience shared by the producer Ayyoob Kachery. The short film opened to good feedback. “Many people who lost their jobs during the lockdown turned to food delivery to make a living. Several called after seeing our work and shared their experiences. Also, the short film was a challenge for me and the team on utilising the lockdown period effectively,” says Surabhi, who worked as the creative director.

Arun Pavumba, Sudheesh Gopinath, Ayan, and Master Da Vinci form the main cast. While the script is by Vinod Kumar Atheethi, Sumesh Sukumaran cranked the camera. Bibin Ashok did the music while Rizaal Jainy handled the editing and Renganaath Ravee worked on the sound design. The short film was released through Surabhi’s new YouTube channel ‘Surabees’ and has crossed 20K views. “We were excited as Lalettan and Resul Pookutty liked ‘Food Path’ and shared the video and first-look poster. As we shot it in June, we had to overcome many hurdles like containment zones and rain. The response we are getting is a result of great teamwork,” she adds.