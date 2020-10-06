STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fahadh Faasil donates portion of CU Soon profits to FEFKA

Fahadh Faasil has donated 10 lakh from the profits of CU Soon to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

Published: 06th October 2020 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil has donated 10 lakh from the profits of CU Soon to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Fahadh, along with director Mahesh Narayanan, handed the sum to FEFKA member B Unnikrishnan.

“By handing over 10 lakh from the profits of CU Soon to FEFKA, Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan have become role models,” said B Unnikrishnan who expressed his gratitude to the duo for their “love and solidarity to their colleagues in the film industry during these times of paucity and survival”. 

Starring Fahadh, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran, CU Soon was the first Malayalam film to be shot and completed during the lockdown. The ‘screen-based’ film was produced by Fahadh and Nazriya under their Fahadh Faasil and Friends banner and released on Onam day on Amazon Prime Video.

