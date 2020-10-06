Kailas Menon to compose for new Sibi Malayil film

By Express News Service

Music composer Kailas Menon has joined Asif Ali’s next film with director Sibi Malayil. Calling it a dream come true, Kailas said he has been looking for an opportunity to work with the director for the longest time. Kailas became a household name after his track “Jeevamashamayi” in Tovino Thomas’ Theevandi rose to the top of the charts. He repeated the same magic through “Nee Himamazhayayi” in Edakkad Battalion.

“When I joined for my visual communications course in Chennai’s SRM in 2004, I remember our professor mentioning the films of Bharatan, Sibi Malayil, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and others while speaking highly of Malayalam cinema. Whilst sitting proudly amidst my non-Malayali friends, I had hoped to give music for a Sibi Malayil film someday.”

He added that he is “very fortunate” to be working with a much-revered filmmaker who has always given much importance to music. “I am now in the process of creating a bunch of songs that everyone would like. I’ll be revealing the details of the songs soon.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by director Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures. Scripted by Hemanth, the film sees Ranjith and Sibi Malayil reuniting after 22 years. The former had written the script of Sibi’s Summer in Bethlehem.