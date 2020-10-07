Actor Tovino Thomas suffers stomach injury while shooting, admitted to Kochi hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Tovino Thomas who suffered an injury while shooting for the movie "Kala" on Wednesday was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after complaining of severe stomach pain.

In a detailed check-up, it was identified that there is internal bleeding in his stomach. He was referred to the ICU for 24-hour observation and according to hospital sources, the actor's condition is stable.

The shooting of the movie 'Kala' was going on at Koothattukulam near Piravom in Ernakulam district. There are a lot of action sequences in the movie and for the last three days, the actor was taking part in an intense fight scene, said his manager.

"On Wednesday morning, he complained of severe stomach pain. Soon we took him to a private hospital near Edappally where he underwent a scan. It was identified that there is minor bleeding inside his stomach. The doctors suggested a 24-hour observation," he added.