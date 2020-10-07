Halal Love Story teaser released

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the teaser of Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story. Starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Grace Anthony and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, the 30-second teaser gives us a sneak peek into the life of Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family, who is extremely passionate about filmmaking.

The comedy family drama delves into the life of this bachelor, who wishes to try his hand at filmmaking, but sees his dreams come to a grinding halt. He gets a kick-start when he is approached by Raheem and Shereef, who come up with the idea of making a ‘Halal’ film.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories will be able to stream the film from October 15 on the streaming platform. Halal Love Story is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim.