Nanjiyamma sings for Vijeesh Mani’s new film

By Express News Service

Ayyappanum Koshiyum-fame Nanjiyamma has sung a track titled “Paathyile Nerunki Mollu” for director Vijeesh Mani’s new film ‘Mmmmm’. The recording took place at Sreeragam studio on August 30th. Vijeesh Mani, I.M Vijayan, Jayaraj Warrier, and Palaniswami were also present during this recording session. The film has I.M Vijayan in the lead role, in addition to numerous foreign names.

Noted American singer, lyricist, and music director Edon Molla has also recorded a track for the film. ‘Mmmmm’ marks his debut Indian music project. Jubair Muhammad is handling the film’s music department.

Produced by Sohan Roy, ‘Mmmmm’ is said to explore some environmental concepts. Initially, the team planned to shoot the first few schedules in international locations, but due to the pandemic, they have decided to film them in India. ‘Mmmmm’ has a script by Vijeesh Mani and Prakash Vadikkal. Shemeer Jibran will crank the camera while B. Lenin handles the editing.