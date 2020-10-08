An episodic film series on everyday relationships

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Thiruvananthapuram-based filmmaker Vishnu Udayan wanted to make a video on Onam, his friend Kiran Ashokan wrote the script. In no time they were ready to shoot.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

“I initially wanted to do a video based on Onam. In ‘Theruvu’, there is a montage of Gibin walking along the Kowdiar Road. Usually, that road is very vibrant and colourful during Onam. However the montage shows the dull side of this year’s Onam. I think people from Thiruvananthapuram could relate to it, making the episode popular.

Also, the viewers loved the chemistry between the lead characters,” says Vishnu. Both the episodes released in the series garnered acclaim due to the subtle humour in the narrative. What is interesting is that the characters don’t have a name. “There wasn’t a need of names for the first episode. Later, I thought it’s better not to have names so that the viewers may relate to the characters to themselves,” adds Vishnu.

According to Vishnu, Gibin and Madhurima are two artists who can emote humour well. “I have know Gibin for a long time and always wanted to do a project with him. I think it was the perfect casting.” Sidharth Jayapalan handles the cinematography, music is by Arjun Ramkumar and Robin Kunjukutty MPSE, an associate of Resul Pookkutty, does the sound design.

The episodes have also drawn criticism from some viewers for their abrupt endings. “Most of the conversations at our homes are like that. That’s why we decided not to have a specific ending. The viewers could also interpret what may happen to the character once the episode ends. I think it makes the episodes more interesting,” says Vishnu.

The next episode ‘Ormakal’ is set to release on Friday, which will be followed by ‘Kallan’. “’Ormakal’ will depict a serious story arc as it deals with the previous relationship of the couple,” says Vishnu. It will also feature Madhavi Madhupal, daughter of director Madhupal. “New characters may be introduced in later episodes. Also, after ‘Kallan’, we wish to do episodes on socially relevant topics.”

