Lost in longing

KOCHI: The phrase ‘beyond words’ is generally used to describe intangible extremities of emotions. Joy, longing, art and music – all that touch our heart – can be hard to articulate. ‘Kanthaa’, the musical dance single from artist Nandini R Nair and playback singer Mithun Jayaraj, is such a poetic manifestation. A rendition of the Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma krithi ‘Kantha thava pizha njan’, it speaks of loss and longing, one that could even make a moonlit night feel like a walk through hell fire.

For Mithun, this is a tribute to his love and learning of classical music, a journey of over three decades. “It is my comfort zone. Kanthaa is a more relatable rendition of the kriti that I hope listeners will enjoy,” he says. Many artists from the industry, including actor Mohan Lal and filmmaker Vineeth Srinivasan, shared the musical.

“It makes me very happy to see how listeners are open to all kinds of music these days. Many artists like Harish Sivaramakrishnan are now rendering classical music to a very curious audience,” says Mithun. He also believes that digital platforms have a big role to play. “We get a platform to introduce and watch new things. This really helps listeners broaden their horizon and gives artists representation.”

Even with minimal mohiniyattam moves, Nandini’s storytelling is on par with Mithun’s vocal brilliance. She is an actress, dancer, painter and deputy commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai. ‘Kanthaa’ was a serendipitous collaboration that happened when she came down to Kochi, her hometown, for vacation, and met her long-time friend Mithun. Vijay Krishnan R, Nandini’s brother and cinematographer, joined the team to direct the video.

“There were three videos before this one, where Mithun sang and Nandini recorded herself performing. When we all came together, we thought, why not try something new,” says Vijay. The music video derives its nostalgia from many elements – the serenity of a tharavadu and the rumble of monsoon-- creating a melancholy that elaborates Nandini’s meticulous expressions.

“I like to do different things. I don’t have the persistence the Japanese have to keep doing the same thing,” quips Nandini, when asked about how she manages to be an artist and a professional, and keep her creative juices flowing. “This lockdown taught us that we cannot always rely on the outdoors to relieve our stress and unwind. That needs to happen within us.

I don’t believe it when most people say they don’t have time. I think it is a matter of expanding your periphery to things you want to make time for,” she says. In June 2019, Nandini conducted a solo art exhibition in Chennai titled ‘Small talk’, that delved into independence and fluidity of womanhood, one that she best represents herself. Watch Kanthaa on YouTube @Dakshina Mithunjayaraj