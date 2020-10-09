Love to get a release in Gulf theatres first

By Express News Service

After becoming one of the first Malayalam films to be shot and completed during the lockdown, Khalid Rahman’s new film Love is doing something else for the first time. The film, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan, will be released in theatres on October 15 in the Gulf first. The makers claim that this is also the first Indian film to do so. Sharing the announcement, the team said Gulf-based theatres would screen the film with all safety precautions.

It’s not clear whether Love will get a release in Indian theatres or if the makers are opting for an OTT release later. Love was shot in a single apartment in a few weeks with a minimal crew. It is Khalid Rahman’s third film after Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Unda. Ashiq Usman, whose last production was Anjaam Pathira, is backing it.