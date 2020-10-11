STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Happy Birthday Nivin Pauly | Watch behind the scenes video of hearthrob's latest film 'Padavettu'

The film's team surprised the actor on his birthday with a short video of some behind-the-scene looks. 

Published: 11th October 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nivin Pauly in 'Padavettu'

Nivin Pauly in 'Padavettu' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Nivin Pauly, who turns 36 today, looks like he will never stop being a heartthrob -- his latest look in Padavettu is proof.

The film team apparently surprised the actor on his birthday with a short video of the making of Sunny Wayne's maiden production venture, Padavettu.

Seen in combed-down, sleek hair, a buffed-up Nivin comfortably fits into the role of a next-door Malayali.

Watch the video here

A Glimpses Of Padavettu.. Digital promos : Emoji productions @padavettumovie @nivinpaulyactor @sunnywayn @liju_krishna @manju.warrier @officialaditibalan @_bibinpaul @govind_vasantha @deepakdmenon @shafique_mohamed_ali @subhaashkarun @renganaath @masharhamsa @ronexxavier4103 @javedchempu @shanishaki @bijith_dharmadam @vishakhbabu @mindsteinstudios @oldmonksdesign #Padavettu #PadavettuMovie #PadavettuMovieOfficial #SunnyWayneProductions #NewSuryaFilms #NivinPauly #LijuKrishna #ManjuWarrier #BibinPaul #AdithiBalan #ShineTomChacko #DeepakDMenon #GovindVasantha #ShafiqueMuhammedAli #SubhashKarun #RanganathRavee #RonexXavier #MasharHamsa #AnwarAli #ShaniShaki #BijithDharmadam #JavedChempu #ShafeekAsees #Mindstein #OldMonks #MalayalamMovie

A post shared by Padavettu Movie (@padavettumovie) on

The film also sees Manju Warrier and Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan in lead roles while Liju Krishna handles the script and direction. 

Nivin Pauly in 'Padavettu'

Govind Vasantha is composing the music to the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali while Deepak D Menon is behind the camera.

Shafeeq Muhammed Ali has been roped in for the editing duties while Renganaath Ravee will be handling the sound design.

SEE PICS: Happy Birthday Nivin Pauly | Here are top scenes from 'Premam' we love rewatching

Off late, we have seen the actor mature into doing more serious roles like that of 'Akbar' in Muthoon. 

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nivin Pauly Padavettu Nivin Pauly birthday Sunny Wayne Manju warrier
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp