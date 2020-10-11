Happy Birthday Nivin Pauly | Watch behind the scenes video of hearthrob's latest film 'Padavettu'
The film's team surprised the actor on his birthday with a short video of some behind-the-scene looks.
Published: 11th October 2020
Nivin Pauly, who turns 36 today, looks like he will never stop being a heartthrob -- his latest look in Padavettu is proof.
The film team apparently surprised the actor on his birthday with a short video of the making of Sunny Wayne's maiden production venture, Padavettu.
Seen in combed-down, sleek hair, a buffed-up Nivin comfortably fits into the role of a next-door Malayali.
The film also sees Manju Warrier and Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan in lead roles while Liju Krishna handles the script and direction.
Govind Vasantha is composing the music to the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali while Deepak D Menon is behind the camera.
Shafeeq Muhammed Ali has been roped in for the editing duties while Renganaath Ravee will be handling the sound design.
Off late, we have seen the actor mature into doing more serious roles like that of 'Akbar' in Muthoon.