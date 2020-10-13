STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nivin Pauly’s next with Android Kunjappan director is a comedy movie

Titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, it will be produced by Nivin Pauly’s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures

After the success of Android Kunjappan, director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval will be directing another comedy titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham (KKK). Nivin Pauly will star, and produce under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures. Ratheesh calls it a subject with a “satirical” approach. “At the same time, there is an interesting aspect to it that I cannot quite call it as a thriller either,” he says.

Since the complete cast and the technical crew details are in the process of being finalised, the team has only announced Nivin’s name as of now. Ratheesh adds that it would be a film with a minimal cast. “We have a few more names left to join the cast and technical team. We will announce them soon.”

He also shared that the film, which would have locations like Idukki and Ernakulam, can be made under the present circumstances, in a controlled environment. “Once we wrote the script, we realised that it wouldn’t need an extremely constrained setting; we don’t require that many crew members.” Also, the team has not yet decided if it’s going to be a theatrical or OTT release. According to Ratheesh, “it could fit anywhere” given the nature of the material. However, he feels that the laughs in the script would work better in a theatre ambience.

If everything works out well, the team is likely to start filming by the middle of November, considering that its canvas is relatively smaller compared to Nivin’s other upcoming projects.“Something like Android Kunjappan can be filmed even today because most of it takes place inside a house. KKK, too, has a similar scale,” says Ratheesh, who is also working in cinematographer Sanu John Varghese’s Malayalam directorial debut as a production designer. Ratheesh recently worked in the same department in the Hindi film Lootcase.

Meanwhile, Nivin’s immediate upcoming release is Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Padavettu. The former, a period epic directed by Rajeev Ravi, is expected to be a theatrical release. Padavettu, produced by Sunny Wayne, has Aditi Balan and Manju Warrier in lead roles.  He has also signed Bismi Special (with Aishwarya Lekshmi) and Gangs of Mundanmala.

