‘NikkisCafe’ founder Kiran Deepu: Influencer with a cause

‘NikkisCafe’ is one of the most discussed video content production platforms on Facebook and YouTube these days. Started by Kollam native Kiran Deepu, what makes ‘NikkisCafe’ different is that the videos are created on a wide range of subjects.‘NikkisCafe’ features informative videos, interviews with Kerala MLAs, and vlogs giving information on various job prospects, to name a few.

However, the content was very different when the vlog was launched in 2016. “I started it as a travel and food blog. I was working in Chennai back then. During a train journey, I had an interaction with one of the travellers who asked what impact my vlog makes on people? That question changed the way I created content,” adds the 33-year-old techie.

Some of his recent vlogs are based on BioFloc, poultry farming and MSME development act. “Many people have lost their jobs since the pandemic outbreak. So I met people who were self employed and documented their business. I want my viewers to realise that there are alternate career options,” says Kiran.

His interactions with former minister Shibu Baby John, and MLAs like V K Prasanth and K S Sabarinathan were also well received. “My interactions with the MLAs focus on what they have done for their constituencies. I guess the social impact of my vlogs was a reason they agreed for an interview,” he says. A few politicians to feature in his upcoming video include MLAs O Rajagopal, Kovur Kunjumon, Veena George, and Shafi Parambil and MP Shashi Tharoor.

“I usually work on the vlogs on weekends. I plan well while visiting a location so that several vlogs can be shot in a single day.” For Kiran, social media is a platform to a bigger cause. “There are many who are suffering from issues like cerebral palsy or spinal muscular atrophy. I want to create a space for them in future.”