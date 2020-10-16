Message for the mind

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

For many who struggle with mental health issues like depression and anxiety, ‘death’ is a seemingly easier way to relieve themselves of all the stress in life. ‘Suicide song’ by singer and filmmaker Gowtham Lenin is an effort to reach out to those bogged down by the miseries of time, and cannot get help on time. The debut song of Gowtham, who is a cinematographer and son of the late director, Lenin Rajendran, ‘Suicide Song’ gives a message of hope.

The music video was released on Goodwill Entertainment’s YouTube Channel on October 10, World Mental Health Day, and has already garnered over 3,000 views.

The cinematographer shares that the song wasn’t pre-planned. “Before the lockdown, one of my friends, a director, had suggested me to do music for his upcoming film. He discussed the storyline that features a musician who sings a melancholic song about the world he hates and finally jumps off the terrace to kill himself. I started writing the lyrics, but the film didn’t happen due to the lockdown,” he says.

Shot entirely at Gowtham’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, the song video was shot in a single frame. “We wanted the audience to see and feel the turmoil in the mind of the performer and how he finally succumbs to it by ending his life. The video, however, ends with the words ‘seek help’, thereby talking to those in darkness,” adds Gowtham.

The video was by Chitambaram and Anoop Mohandas played the lead role.Gowtham’s last music project ‘Waking Life’ was released in 2019. The cinematographer-cum- singer plans to work on a music album soon.