STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Message for the mind

Gowtham Lenin’s ‘Suicide song’ is getting popular for the way it brings out the struggles of those suffering from mental health issues.

Published: 16th October 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

For representational purposes

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

For many who struggle with mental health issues like depression and anxiety, ‘death’ is a seemingly easier way to relieve themselves of all the stress in life. ‘Suicide song’ by singer and filmmaker Gowtham Lenin is an effort to reach out to those bogged down by the miseries of time, and cannot get help on time. The debut song of Gowtham, who is a cinematographer and son of the late director, Lenin Rajendran, ‘Suicide Song’ gives a message of hope.

The music video was released on Goodwill Entertainment’s YouTube Channel on October 10, World Mental Health Day, and has already garnered over 3,000 views.

The cinematographer shares that the song wasn’t pre-planned. “Before the lockdown, one of my friends, a director, had suggested me to do music for his upcoming film. He discussed the storyline that features a musician who sings a melancholic song about the world he hates and finally jumps off the terrace to kill himself. I started writing the lyrics, but the film didn’t happen due to the lockdown,” he says. 

Shot entirely at Gowtham’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, the song video was shot in a single frame. “We wanted the audience to see and feel the turmoil in the mind of the performer and how he finally succumbs to it by ending his life. The video, however, ends with the words ‘seek help’, thereby talking to those in darkness,” adds Gowtham.

The video was by Chitambaram and Anoop Mohandas played the lead role.Gowtham’s last music project ‘Waking Life’ was released in 2019. The cinematographer-cum- singer plans to work on a music album soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gowtham Lenin Suicide song
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp