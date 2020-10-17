Santosh Sivan may handle cinematography for Mohanlal’s Barroz

By Express News Service

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will reportedly helm the camera for Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz. The big-budget 3D fantasy project, which marks the collaboration of Mohanlal and My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jiju Punnoose, was earlier supposed to be shot by KU Mohanan.

Barroz, backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, was supposed to begin filming this year, but the plan got delayed due to COVID-19. Mohanlal had announced that international actors Shayla McCaffrey, Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo would essay the main characters.

Shayla, who is a child artiste, has been cast as the main character, of a youngster tasked with guarding Vasco Da Gama's priceless treasure by Barroz, the titular ghost played by Mohanlal. Prathap Pothen is the only Indian actor to join the project as of now. Lydian Nadhaswaram is the music composer.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam sequel. He has also signed B Unnikrishnan’s next film slated to begin after that. Barroz is likely to start rolling once Mohanlal completes the two films.