Vasishta Simha's 'Kaalachakra' to be remade in Malayalam

By Express News Service

Vasishta N Simha-starrer Kaalachakra, directed by Sumant Kranthi, will get a Malayalam remake soon. One of Mollywood’s leading producers loved the story of Kaalachara and has picked up the film’s rights.

Detailed information of the production house, star cast and technical crew to be part of Malayalam project will be released by the team soon.

This news has brought joy to Vasishta, who is happy that his film has created a demand in another language.

The actor, who has experimented with character-driven and antagonist roles, played the lead role in Kaalachakra — a suspense thriller with elements of emotions, and a subject which revolves around the difficulties of life.

The film, made under the banner Rashmi Films, has msuic Gurukiran and cinematography by L M Soori.

Kaalachakra features Raksha as the female lead opposite Vasishta and also stars actors such as Suchendra

Prasad, Avika Rathod, and Deepak Shetty.