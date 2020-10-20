STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19 while shooting for movie 'Jana Gana Mana'

The director of the movie Dijo Jose Antony has also tested positive for the virus

Published: 20th October 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Prithviraj

Malayalam actor Prithviraj (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leading Malayalam film actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor was shooting for Dijo Jose Antony's movie 'Jana Gana Mana' in Kochi. Dijo Jose, who directed the hit movie 'Queen', has also tested positive for the virus.

"I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Antony’s 'Jana Gana Mana' since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shooting in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work soon," said the actor..   

According to sources in the industry, some of the crew members of 'Jana Gana Mana' including director Dijo Jose developed mild symptoms including fever on Monday.

As per the COVID-19 precautionary protocol, their swab samples were tested again. Many of the crew and cast, including actor Prithviraj, tested positive and the shooting of the movie has been halted till further notice.

The movie 'Jana Gana Mana' also has actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in an equally important role with Prithviraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus Dijo Jose Antony
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp