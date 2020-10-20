Actor Prithviraj tests positive for COVID-19 while shooting for movie 'Jana Gana Mana'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leading Malayalam film actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor was shooting for Dijo Jose Antony's movie 'Jana Gana Mana' in Kochi. Dijo Jose, who directed the hit movie 'Queen', has also tested positive for the virus.

"I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Antony’s 'Jana Gana Mana' since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shooting in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work soon," said the actor..

According to sources in the industry, some of the crew members of 'Jana Gana Mana' including director Dijo Jose developed mild symptoms including fever on Monday.

As per the COVID-19 precautionary protocol, their swab samples were tested again. Many of the crew and cast, including actor Prithviraj, tested positive and the shooting of the movie has been halted till further notice.

The movie 'Jana Gana Mana' also has actor Suraj Venjaramoodu in an equally important role with Prithviraj.