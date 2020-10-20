STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer Nizhal starts rolling

Touted as a thriller, the film marks the directorial debut of noted film editor Appu N Bhattathiri, who has worked on films like Theevandi and Biriyaani.

Published: 20th October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Appu N Bhattathiri, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban

(From left) Appu N Bhattathiri, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban. (Photo| Cinema Express))

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Mahesh Narayanan, one more editor from Malayalam cinema is turning director. Appu N Bhattathiri, who has worked on films like Theevandi and Biriyaani, will direct Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in a thriller titled Nizhal.

The team commenced filming yesterday, as the project is said to be of a scale doable under a controlled environment with minimal cast and crew members.  "Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are the main characters. Since it’s a thriller, we are keeping some things a mystery as of now," says Appu, adding that the shoot is in Ernakulam.

"We think we can pull it off right now because it’s mostly interior locations, and since we can’t predict the nature of the present situation, we hope to finish filming and post-production quickly."

Asked if the film is bilingual, Appu says, "We haven’t decided that yet. As of now, we have planned it as a Malayalam film only." Appu will also edit the film jointly with his friend Arun Lal.

Deepak D Menon (Tharangam, Maradona) has joined as director of photography. Abhishek S Bhattathiri (Talaash, Badlapur) is in charge of sound design and national award winner Sinoy Joseph, the re-recording mixing. Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer.

Scripted by S Sanjeev, Nizhal has backing from producers Anto Joseph, Fellini TP (Theevandi director), Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose. The team is hoping to release it next year. Nizhal will see Kunchacko Boban returning to the thriller genre after Anjaam Pathiraa and the upcoming Nayattu which has completed filming. Nayanthara's last Malayalam film was Love Action Drama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Appu N Bhattathiri Nizhal Kunchacko Boban Nayanthara
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp