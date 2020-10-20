Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara starrer Nizhal starts rolling

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

After Mahesh Narayanan, one more editor from Malayalam cinema is turning director. Appu N Bhattathiri, who has worked on films like Theevandi and Biriyaani, will direct Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in a thriller titled Nizhal.

The team commenced filming yesterday, as the project is said to be of a scale doable under a controlled environment with minimal cast and crew members. "Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are the main characters. Since it’s a thriller, we are keeping some things a mystery as of now," says Appu, adding that the shoot is in Ernakulam.

"We think we can pull it off right now because it’s mostly interior locations, and since we can’t predict the nature of the present situation, we hope to finish filming and post-production quickly."

Asked if the film is bilingual, Appu says, "We haven’t decided that yet. As of now, we have planned it as a Malayalam film only." Appu will also edit the film jointly with his friend Arun Lal.

Deepak D Menon (Tharangam, Maradona) has joined as director of photography. Abhishek S Bhattathiri (Talaash, Badlapur) is in charge of sound design and national award winner Sinoy Joseph, the re-recording mixing. Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer.

Scripted by S Sanjeev, Nizhal has backing from producers Anto Joseph, Fellini TP (Theevandi director), Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose. The team is hoping to release it next year. Nizhal will see Kunchacko Boban returning to the thriller genre after Anjaam Pathiraa and the upcoming Nayattu which has completed filming. Nayanthara's last Malayalam film was Love Action Drama.