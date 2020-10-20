Nadirsha's next directorial to star Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod

By Express News Service

Five years after his directorial debut Amar Akbar Anthony, Nadrisha will direct Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod again for a thriller scripted by Suneesh Varanad, who wrote the Indrajith-Manju Warrier film Mohanlal. Salim Kumar is also part of the cast in a significant role.

Sujith Vaassudev has joined the film as director of photography. The film is backed by actor Arun Narayan and set to begin rolling next month. Nadirsha has been working in comedies until now, and this project is said to be something different from the director. He recently completed production of the Dileep-starrer Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan. The film has Dileep and Urvashi playing a middle-aged couple.