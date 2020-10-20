Watch Teaser: Gayathri Suresh plays a cop in 99 Crime Diary

By Express News Service

Sinto Sunny, who made his directorial debut with 2016's Noolpaalam, is coming out with his new film 99 Crime Diary. Filming is complete, and the makers have released a teaser. The film, touted as an investigation thriller, stars Gayathri Suresh, Sreejith Ravi, Vipin Mangalassery, and Farzana as the main leads.

Gayathri plays a police commissioner in the film. Sreejith Ravi plays a Naxalite man while Vipin plays a police officer.

Sinto, who was formerly director Jibu Jacob's assistant, also wrote the script. Jibu is bankrolling the film under his Jibu Jacob Entertainments banner. The makers reveal that the film is essentially a travel film with a Naxalite backdrop and also tells a story of vengeance and love.

The entire shooting was completed during the pandemic by following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols. Mujeeb Jujoos handled the camera, Vikas Alphonse edited the film, and Arun Kumar worked on the music.