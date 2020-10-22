Bibin George, Anna Rajan to star in debutant Rajeev Shetty’s film

By Express News Service

Bibin George will be sharing the screen with Angamaly Diaries-fame Anna Reshma Rajan in a yet-to-be-titled film produced by Angel Maria Cinemas, the banner behind the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Shikkari Shambu.

Johnny Antony and Dharmajan are also said to feature in significant roles aside from Innocent, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran and a host of Nepali actors. The principal locations are Kochi and Nepal.

Rajeev Shetty, who has worked under directors Rafi Mecartin and Shafi, is making his directorial debut with the film which is co-written by him and Xavier Alex. Bijibal will compose the music. The team will roll on October 26 on the occasion of Vijayadashami, and announce the title on the same day.