Biju Menon, Parvathy join Sanu John directorial

By Express News Service

Cinematographer Sanu John Varghese is turning director, and he is assembling a stellar cast for it. Biju Menon and Parvathy Thiruvothu will headline the yet-to-be-titled film which also has Sharaf U Dheen and Saiju Kurup attached to star.

A source close to the team has confirmed the news. The film marks the first collaboration of Biju and Parvathy. The film is backed jointly by Aashiq Abu’s OPM Dream Mill and Santosh Kuruvilla’s Moonshot Entertainments. Santosh had earlier shared that he is producing the project which is said to have a promising subject.

Sanu John has previously handled the camera of films such as Android Kunjappan, Take Off, Lootcase, Badhaai Ho and Vishwaroopam. This time, however, Sanu has enlisted Gutha Srinivas Reddy to crank the camera. Mahesh Narayanan is in charge of the editing.

Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira are working on the music. Interestingly, Android Kunjappan director and production designer Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is the production designer of this film.