Lyrical genius

Lyrical videos work like a charm for movie promotion. The lyrical video of ‘Njan Jackson Alleda’ from the movie ‘Ambili’ was an instant hit among viewers and played a huge part in popularising the song. Boby Rajan, a city-based youngster, was behind the novel concept.

Boby, who was working as a visual editor in Chennai for the past four years, returned to the capital city just before the lockdown. He’s also an expert in DI (Digital intermediate) process. He has also made contributions to movies like ‘Vada Chennai’, ‘96’ and ‘Mandaram’. For the 26-year old, the seemingly hard task comes quite easy. “We need to understand the song first.

I make it a point to understand the lyrics and the music whenever I work. It may take 2 to 3 days for the final output, as there will be suggestions and corrections from the production side,” says Boby. He has also worked as an assistant editor for the Tamil movie ‘Simba’ and Mammootty-starrer ‘White’.

The youngster now plans to set up an editing studio at home in Kovalam and wants to focus on editing Malayalam movies. “Working in Chennai gave me a good exposure as I had the chance to work in some big movies. Now it’s time I start focusing on working in Malayalam,” he says. Boby had apprehensions about getting work when he returned to Kerala. But he claims the lockdown was productive.