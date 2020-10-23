Rap artist Vedan sings for Nivin Pauly film

By Express News Service

Malayalam rap sensation Vedan (“Voice of Voiceless”) is doing a track for the upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu which has music by Govind Vasantha (96) and lyrics by Anwar Ali (Kammattipadam, Mayaanadhi). The film’s recording work has concluded at Kochi.

Padavettu is written and directed by debutant Liju Krishna and also stars Aruvi-fame Aditi Balan as the female lead. Manju Warrier also features in a pivotal role. The supporting cast members include Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, and Vijayaraghavan among others.

The film has Deepak D Menon behind the camera and Shafeeq Muhammed Ali on the editing. Ranganath Ravee is the sound designer and Subash Karun, the production designer. Sunny Wayne’s home banner Sunny Wayne Productions is bankrolling the film.