See the world of a woman through series of music videos by Shyla Thomas

Pennal, a musical series that depicts the many stages of a woman’s life was a unique concept that Shyla Thomas, a lyricist, and an entrepreneur thought of.

‘Maathruthvam’ (Motherhood), the fourth video in the series was released recently. With the last three segments of the series gaining popularity among viewers, Shyla is preparing to come up with the fifth segment ‘Vardhakyam’ (Old age).

“Motherhood is a feeling many women can relate to. The video shows how well a daughter looks after her elderly mother. We wanted the video to be unique. The scenes are inspired from my life,” says Shyla.

Apart from penning lyrics for music videos and short films, Shyla has written around eight songs a while ago, sung by vocalists like Sujatha Mohan, G Venugopal, and Gayatri Asokan.

“After those, I wanted to do songs that are heavy in terms of visual content. ‘Pennal’ being an elaborate concept, I pitched the idea to my close friends Surabhi Lakshmi, Dr Shani Hafees, and Gayathri Suresh. They were all in support of the idea,” says Shyla.

Shyla penned all songs of the series except ‘Youvanam’, and directed four of the videos. ‘Vardhakyam’ will be a celebratory song. It will be a different experience for viewers. Also, a bonus Ghazal track titled ‘Thusharam’ will be released soon. Surabhi’s contribution as a creative director and Shani’s singing and support has been pivotal,” she says. Shyla has been in touch with poetry since she was young. She has also tried her hand in television commercials, anchoring, radio, and stage dramas.