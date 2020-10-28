STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suresh Gopi’s 250th film titled 'Ottakomban'

In a Facebook statement, Suresh Gopi implored everyone to refrain from fan fights and spreading gossips, and accept both films without a competitive spirit.  

Published: 28th October 2020

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi’s much-awaited 250th film is titled Ottakomban. The title got launched on the social media pages of almost the entire Malayalam film industry.

It seems the makers are going ahead with the Shibin Francis-scripted film as planned. Recently the Ernakulam High Court ruled in favour of writer Jinu Abraham, who has also based his script of upcoming Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva on the same character.

However, while announcing the title, Suresh Gopi has clarified that the screenplays of both films are different.

“Prithviraj Sukumaran is indeed a favourite of all Malayalis, but what we must do right now is go forward without being a hindrance to anyone, including myself, making a living through this medium called cinema. Let both films happen. Both have different screenplays. Here’s hoping both films turn out to be the best creations.”

"To clarify further, he added that the script of Ottakomban is an “original artwork and carries no resemblance with any other script.”

Ottakomban is helmed by debutant Mathews Thomas and bankrolled by Pulimurugan producer Tomichan Mulakupadam. Shaji Kumar (Pulimurugan) cranks the camera while Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Arjun Reddy) writes the music.

