'Namidangal': Collective love for music

His immense love for music led Visakh S S, a city-based musician, to launch ‘Visakh Collective’, a series of independent songs starting with ‘En Jeevanaayi’ released last year.

Published: 31st October 2020

By Express News Service

His immense love for music led Visakh S S, a city-based musician, to launch ‘Visakh Collective’, a series of independent songs starting with ‘En Jeevanaayi’ released last year. The young musician recently released the second track from the line-up, named ‘Namidangal’, which is getting popular on YouTube. Composed and produced by Visakh, the song is a  journey through space and time shared by two individuals who find happiness in the little things and  Idyllic charms of life.

“The music video has a positive touch to it. I wanted to show a love story that isn’t materialistic. There is no introduction to the characters or a backstory. The male protagonist does a series of caricatures and the love story is narrated through that. People who have loved or lost will surely feel this track,” says Visakh. Sai Kannan and Anjana Babu K play the protagonists. 

“The song accommodates instruments like veena, violin, flute, and nadaswaram. The musicians were in different parts of the state due to the lockdown, and the recording process was slightly challenging,” adds Visakh. The video is shot, directed, and edited by Nijay Jayan. The song was completely shot at Guruvayur.

 The song was released by music director M Jayachandran and has been getting great response. “Many people said the song could have been longer. We wanted it to be short so you can’t stop with a single watch,” quips Visakh. He’s preparing the third song of the series, which will see a collaboration with some North Indian musicians.

