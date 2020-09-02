Asif Ali joins A Ranjith Cinema

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has announced one more film: A Ranjith Cinema. A reference to veteran Malayalam director Ranjith, the title was revealed by the makers through a motion poster. Asif plays a man named Ranjith whose life undergoes some drastic changes following a shattering incident.Debutant Nishanth Shattoo is writing and directing the project which is being described as a romantic thriller set against a family backdrop.