STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Ezra' director Jay K to direct a comedy starring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu

Titled Grrr, the film has Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu attached to star.

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After delivering an impressive debut with 2017’s Prithviraj-starrer Ezra, director Jay K will be trying his hand at a light-hearted entertainer, which has Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu attached to star along with an ensemble cast. 

Jay K, in a chat with us, describes the film, titled Grrr, as a “feel-good, slice-of-life” story. “The film will have a zoo as a premise, but it basically is about people and will also explore human-animal relationships,” he says. August Cinema is bankrolling the project. Jay K is looking at Thiruvananthapuram and London as primary locations. He hopes to start production in the next two months.   

“I think I can pull off the Thiruvananthapuram portions first but not sure of London yet. We need some clarity on everything first, considering the present situation,” says Jay K, adding that this is a project which requires the involvement of a lot of people, without any compromises. “I may start with the portions that require fewer people.”  The team had completed the pre-production work already and eyed an April shoot before the virus outbreak disrupted their plans. 

“The pandemic hit when we completed the pre-production here and planned to go to London. If we had left a little earlier, we would be stuck there,” he shares. The shift from horror to comedy, he says, wasn’t deliberate. “I was looking for one story among many, and then I stumbled upon something that I felt would be the ideal story for me to do. For me, the story is first; the genre, secondary.” Asked if finds developing horror or comedy ideas more challenging, Jay K feels both have their own challenges. “Horror is very difficult, but so is comedy because Malayalis have the best sense of humour.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Grrr Jay K Kunchacko Boban
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp