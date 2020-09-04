Dileep to star in big-budget film Khalasi

By Express News Service

Dileep has announced a new film titled Khalasi. The big-budget project will be helmed by debutant Mithilaj from a script he co-wrote with Anuroop Koyilandi and Satheesh. Gokulam Gopalan is producing it under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.Dileep was last seen in Sugeeth’s My Santa. His upcoming slate includes Nadirshah’s Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, Joshiy’s On-Air Eapen, and the 3D film Professor Dinkan.