'Kanimangalam Kovilakom' web series: Bringing back the campus spirit

Gautham S By

Express News Service

The name ‘Kanimangalam Kovilakom’ brings back many memories, like scenes from the legendary Mohanlal-blockbuster ‘Aaram Thampuran’. However, for many, the house is the last remaining memory of their hostel days and college life. A web series directed by Raajesh Mohan with an eponymous title deals with the life of four hostel roommates. Mudiyan, Tony, Rafi and Bhanu are the main characters of the series, played by Anoop, Tony Jose, Rafi D Q, and Dhanil Krishna, respectively. They are notoriously famous across the college for their mischiefs. While Mudiyan boasts of being a star dancer, Tony is their local ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger’. Bhanu is the ‘college Romeo’ and Rafi aka Boss is the problem solver.

“The series is based on my engineering life. Along with the mischiefs, my friends and I were active in co-curricular activities too. Now, the protagonists are shown as easygoing, aimless youngsters. However, the real transformation of the characters happens with the arrival of their junior batch,” says Raajesh. The series is produced by Clapboard Films and slated to have 14 episodes. The first three episodes have already received over five lakh views on Youtube. Raajesh used to stay in the hostel during his graduation and the building was an old ancestral home.

“We used to joke that we were the ‘kings’ of that hostel. So that thought made me name the hostel Kanimangalam Kovilakom,” adds Rajesh. The shoot was first planned at Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, but the location had to be shifted due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic and flood in Pathanamthitta have disrupted their shoot many times. “Rains concern us the most as we shoot in sync sound. The acceptance of the web series is a result of our teamwork. Also, the residents and police officials of Mezhuveli are supportive of the shooting. Many who perform minor roles in the series are people belonging to Mezhuveli,” says Raajesh.

Ajay Francis George cranks the camera and Sooraj E S handles the edit. Raajesh, who also wrote the script, was an associate of Jibu Jacob. “Having worked in the creative field, the lockdown was depressing. As the condition wasn’t getting any better, I thought of going ahead with the shoot with all safety precautions. Actor Jayasurya released the series on his Facebook page. Actor Aju Varghese and director Lal Jose have lent their voice for the project.