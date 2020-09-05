Dhyan Sreenivasan film titled 'Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha'

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film has been titled Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha. We recently reported that the actor is playing a detective in the film helmed by debutant Jithu Vayalil.

Dhyan will be playing a character named Sathyaneshan Nadar in the film which is being touted as a comedy-thriller. Bipin Chandran, who is known for scripting 1983, Best Actor, C/o Saira Banu, and Pavada, has penned the screenplay.

Praveen Prabhakar (Koode, Trance) will edit the footage shot by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Sam CS will compose the music. Seenu Mathews and Ramesh Kumar are bankrolling it. Aside from Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha, Dhyan is also part of Pathira Kurbana, in which he will be teaming up again with Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav.