Beating Covid Blues: Setting an example in adaptation

Sajin Shrijith

Express News Service

KOCHI: The OTT release of the Fahadh Faasil-starrer CU Soon evoked the impact of a big Friday release. The applause it received from all corners has invigorated not only its makers and film buffs but every filmmaker struck by the pandemic-induced lethargy. By pulling off its production — three weeks to shoot, two months to edit — in the middle of the pandemic with a minimal crew, director Mahesh Narayanan and actor-producer Fahadh Faasil have set an example for filmmakers across industries.

Mahesh and team followed strict quarantine measures and shot the film adhering to safety protocol. “We conducted regular temperature checks and ensured sanitary measures. We couldn’t do the Covid tests though, as they weren’t privatised earlier. When we were filming, the number of cases in Kerala was fewer than 50, which was a big advantage.

But doing the same in the current scenario is unimaginable,” Mahesh said. The shoot also meant employment opportunities for a small group of people. Mahesh’s crew comprised a total of 42 members, all of whom were required only for one or two portions of the film. The remaining portions took only 20 members.