Indyscreen, the indie OTT platform to look out for

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta on Friday released the logo animation for Indyscreen, an OTT platform for independent films being launched by the Movement for Independent Cinema (MIC). The logo animation will play before all Indyscreen programmes.

Unveiling the logo, Buddadeb said that independent cinema had reflected the absolute mastery of its practitioners.

“This has been evident in world cinema. I see my own works as the product of the independent cinema movement. I grew up with the faith that only independent cinema will survive.” He observed that the biggest challenge faced by independent cinema was reaching sensitive audiences.

“Indyscreen is a platform for sensitive filmmakers and sensitive audiences. I’m proud to know that young filmmakers from Kerala have initiated this movement. It’s a great thing they can do for cinema. I request audiences all over the country to support the movement and see the films it offers,” he said.

Indyscreen will showcase not only Malayalam films but also those from other Indian languages and from other parts of the world. The platform will also stream indie documentaries and short films. Films on Indyscreen will be selected by an independent panel of experts.