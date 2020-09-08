STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indyscreen, the indie OTT platform to look out for

Indyscreen will showcase not only Malayalam films but also those from other Indian languages and from other parts of the world.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta

Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta on Friday released the logo animation for Indyscreen, an OTT platform for independent films being launched by the Movement for Independent Cinema (MIC). The logo animation will play before all Indyscreen programmes.

Unveiling the logo, Buddadeb said that independent cinema had reflected the absolute mastery of its practitioners.

“This has been evident in world cinema. I see my own works as the product of the independent cinema movement. I grew up with the faith that only independent cinema will survive.” He observed that the biggest challenge faced by independent cinema was reaching sensitive audiences.

“Indyscreen is a platform for sensitive filmmakers and sensitive audiences. I’m proud to know that young filmmakers from Kerala have initiated this movement. It’s a great thing they can do for cinema. I request audiences all over the country to support the movement and see the films it offers,” he said.

Indyscreen will showcase not only Malayalam films but also those from other Indian languages and from other parts of the world. The platform will also stream indie documentaries and short films. Films on Indyscreen will be selected by an independent panel of experts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Buddadeb Dasgupta Indyscreen OTT
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp