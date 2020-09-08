STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suraj Venjaramoodu’s 'Roy' begins rolling

We reported recently that Suraj Venjaramoodu is starring in a new thriller titled Roy.

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

We reported recently that Suraj Venjaramoodu is starring in a new thriller titled Roy. Production of the film directed by Sunil Ibrahim has commenced at Ernakulam. 

The film, which is being touted as a family-oriented thriller, also has Shine Tom Chacko, Jins Bhaskar, VK Sriraman, Irshad, Vijeesh Vijayan and Boban Samuel among others.

Jayesh Mohan is handling the camera of the film backed by Nettooraan Films and Hippo Prime Motion Pictures. Ibrahim previously directed the films Arikil Oraal and Chapters, both starring Nivin Pauly. 

