Break over, Mollywood to roll again

After a five-month break, the Malayalam movie industry is all set to get busy again. A Tovino Thomas-starrer already went on floors on Tuesday while a majority of films that were stalled due to the COVID-19 outbreak will resume production next Monday. They include the big-budget ‘Drishyam-2’ with Mohanlal in lead role and yet-to-be-titled Prithviraj starrer.

Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B Unnikrishnan said that shooting would be held in a controlled environment, strictly adhering to the COVID protocol and FEFKA guidelines. They include COVID tests for all cast and crew.

“It’s a huge challenge. But the industry, already reeling under a massive loss, needs to get back on its feet. Hence we decided to resume production. The number of people on the sets will be limited. No guests or viewers will be allowed. Extensive preparations are underway,” said Unnikrishnan.

As per the guidelines, the number of people present on a set will be restricted to a maximum of 55. All cast and crew have to stay in a hotel, avoiding outside interaction during the entire production schedule.

Masks and gloves are mandatory and each set will have a facility to dispose of the used protective gear. The guidelines also stipulate separate break hours for the cast and crew, thereby avoiding contact between people on the set.

While these guidelines are expected to slow down the pace of shooting, it is also likely to increase the budget by at least 25 per cent.

“We expect the cost to increase by at least 25 per cent. But that’s one setback we’ve to face. We don’t want a scenario wherein cinema halls, when they reopen in another five-six months, face a shortage of content,” added Unnikrishnan. Before the shoot begins, the respective local bodies will be informed about the time and number of people present at the sets, he added.

Drishyam 2 director Jeethu Joseph said his team is ready.

“We’ve got the required permission and everybody is ready to start the shoot. We’re sure that this will in no way affect the creative process. We’ve booked all rooms in two hotels in Kochi and Thodupuzha where the shoot will take place. The cast and crew will undergo testing and will minimise their interaction with others,” said Jeethu.

Guidelines